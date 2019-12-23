RENTON, Wash. — Merry Christmas, Seattle Seahawks fans. Marshawn Lynch is back in town.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you," Lynch said during a Christmas Eve news conference with coach Pete Carroll announcing his return to the Seahawks.

He also wished fans "Happy holidays, and a Merry New Year." Click on the tweet below to hear his comments:

His agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the news Monday with a picture of Lynch's NFL Player Contract.



Lynch signed a deal for the rest of this season only, reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

"Marshawn Lynch Beast Mode Productions" posted a video on YouTube shortly after the announcement where Lynch is speaking in front of his apparel shop 'Beast Mode Seattle Store' around the corner from CenturyLink Field.

In the video, Lynch says,"This is a great opportunity to come in, be able to help when needed. Get in, do my little thing, and then get out. Hopefully be able to help them go ahead and get the Super Bowl they should be playing for."

When asked, "Why Seattle?" Lynch answered, "We got history there. We got unfinished business."

Video includes some explicit language:

Former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin also re-signed with the team on Monday. Turbin played for Seattle from 2012 to 2014.

Lynch was first traded to the Seahawks in October of 2010. In Seattle, he played a critical role in the Seahawks' success, which included the team's first Super Bowl championship during the 2013 season.

Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But he is 888 yards away from 10,000 for his career, which would likely be enough to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

He sat out the 2016 season but returned in 2017 to play for the Oakland Raiders. He played the first few weeks of the 2018 season but was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Lynch had said he planned to retire after the 2018 season.

After rumors started swirling Monday, Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll confirmed with 710 ESPN Seattle that running back Marshawn Lynch was meeting with the team to discuss a potential return.

Carroll told 710 ESPN, "He's been working really hard. He's really excited about the chance to do something, helping out. And I think it's frickin' great. He could have 4 or 5 games left in him."

The talks with Lynch follow a string of injuries to running backs. Rashaad Penny's season ended after suffering a torn ACL while playing the Rams. On Sunday, Chris Carson left the game with an injured hip and C.J. Prosise's season ended with a broken arm.

Prosise tweeted on Monday: "Surgery was a success!"

