MARICOPA, Ariz. — Camino Montessori in Maricopa informed parents it will permanently close its doors on Friday. The email notice came out Wednesday leaving parents only two days to find a new school for their kids.

“We're all in shock. We're angry,” said Lori Moore, whose son is a second-grade student at the school.

Director of Camino Montessori Judy Webster says the board of directors decided Tuesday night to shut the school down due to financial struggles. She didn't elaborate on what those financial issues were but said the staff is working to help families find new schools.

“It was a scramble. It was a mad dash to find a new school,” said parent Bryan Moore.

The Moore family was able to get their son into another charter school. They say they liked the staff curriculum at Camino Montessori, they just wish they had more than a two-day notice.

Moore would like to see the state require charter schools to have some sort of exit plan to avoid what happened to them.

“Families have to adjust. It's a big deal bouncing around kids to schools," Moore said. "It can be traumatic sometimes to some kids."

