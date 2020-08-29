Many Arizona businesses are opening up for the first time in months

Bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks are opening back up for service with new safety plans in place

PHOENIX — Bars, movie theaters, water parks and gyms were allowed to reopen on Aug. 28., and many owners took advantage of the opportunity.

Mill Avenue in Tempe has been busy for the first time since the pandemic began. But, some places are still temporarily closed, or gone for good as a result of economic loss.

"A lot of businesses were saying that if they didn't open by September 1, they were going to shut down for good," said Jeremiah Gratza, owner of Thunderbird Lounge and Bar.

The Thunderbird Lounge and Bar in Phoenix is just one place who had been anxiously awaiting the state's approval.

“It’s like getting the keys to a house that you’ve been paying rent on that you haven’t been able to live in," said Gratza.

Gratza admitted that, although Thunderbird was able to make it to reopening day, it was just barely. Bills began stacking up and other businesses nearby were closing down.

Thunderbird and other bars have began implementing safety plans to ensure that business can resume with the safety of customers in mind. Gratza said that seating and serving inside will not be a possibility.

“Basically we’re walking people to a table and then a bartender’s coming to take their order," he said.