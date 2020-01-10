Man wins million-dollar jackpot at Valley casino

John Batina and his fiancée were visiting the Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale when he hit the $1,249,154.52 progressive jackpot playing Buffalo Diamond.

Treena Parvello, the Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise, released a statement following the big win:

“We always love to see our guests win big, so it’s a thrill to welcome our newest millionaire to Jackpot Valley! We’re committed to providing a safe and fun place for everyone to play, and we can’t wait to see who will take home the next big jackpot.”