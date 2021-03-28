Man killed, teen seriously injured in Phoenix motorcycle accident

The bicyclist, 59, was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

PHOENIX — A bicyclist is dead and a teenage motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident at a crosswalk on 24th Street near Thomas Road.

Officers responded to the area on Saturday afternoon. The bicyclist, 59, was pronounced dead on the scene and the motorcycle rider, 17, was transported to the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bicyclist was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the motorcycle. Speed is likely a factor, police said.

It is unclear at this time if impairment played a role. Police say that charges may be pending following the full investigation.