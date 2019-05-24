A man is in critical condition after being shot while he was inside his apartment Thursday night, police said.

Phoenix Police Department said around 11:38 p.m. two men and two children were inside an apartment near 24th Street and Broadway Road when an unknown person fired rounds from outside.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, according to police.

The other man and two children were not injured.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.