Man found dead in Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that left one man dead in the area of 43rd and Southern Avenues on Wednesday evening.

Phoenix fire crews were dispatched for reports of smoke coming from a mobile home. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof, deputies said.

Search and Rescue firefighters located an elderly man inside the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.

Fire personnel extended hose lines to pursue a fire attack of the home.