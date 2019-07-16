A valley woman battling cancer says being shopping may have saved her life. Reba Mason went into full cardiac arrest last Wednesday while inside a Macy’s store in Glendale. By a stroke of luck, and perhaps divine intervention, it just happened that the four managers who saved her life had just completed CPR training.

Mason says, yes, she was lucky that morning, but she believes a higher power was looking out for her.

Mason has been through a lot these past four years, breast cancer had spread to her bones, giving her excruciating pain.

After a doctor’s appointment Wednesday morning, where he changed her pain medicine inside her implanted pump, she headed to the Macy’s in Glendale to check out the summer shoe sales shed seen while watching the news that morning.

”I came out of the appointment and I was a little foggy I guess,” said Mason. What she didn’t know is some of the medicine had leaked into her body. “I fell right into a rack of clothing,” said Mason

By chance, all four managers were at the store for a mandatory meeting and all had recently been certified in CPR.

“These four amazing Angels, the managers from Macy’s did compressions and were breathing for me for up to 10 minutes until the paramedics got there,” said Mason.

The EMTs, who were routed from Peoria because Glendale Fire was tied up with calls, knew Reba from her nonprofit Reba’s Vision, arrived on the scene. “I know when the Peoria Fire Fighters arrived they were actually shocked when they took over,” said Mason.

Mason will meet the four managers Wednesday morning at station 192 in Peoria and wants people to learn something from what happened that day. First, learning something like CPR can help save lives; and more importantly, don’t be afraid to help a stranger in need.

"I’m breathing and I’m at home because of these people, they didn’t have to do it they just did and there are so many people in the world that don’t do that. God had a plan and put everything in motion. Because of them, the doctors in the ICU told my husband, had she gone home, or been somewhere people didn’t know CPR, you’d be burying your wife,” said Mason.

Mason said she plans to get that third pair of shoes Wednesday and plans on fighting cancer for years to come. Macy’s also released a statement saying how proud they are of the manager

“We are so proud of our Macy’s Arrowhead colleagues, Princella, Rosy, Claudette and Amy, for their quick action and heroism last week, and we are especially grateful for Reba’s recovery. At Macy’s, our executives are trained in CPR specifically for situations such as this, and we are delighted that they were able to successfully put their training into practice,” said Colleen Laiard, Store Manager at Macy’s Arrowhead.