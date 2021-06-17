Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Valley, cash prize still waiting to be claimed

A grand prize of $50,000 is waiting to be claimed from a Valley lottery player

TOLLESON, Ariz. — A lottery player in the Valley just became $50,000 richer and it could be you.

Arizona State Lottery Officials are looking for the person who bought Wednesday's winning Powerball ticket in Tolleson.

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip on 8302 W. Buckeye Rd.

The grand prize winner of $50,000 matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number. Wednesday's winning numbers were 19, 29, 34, 44, 50 with Powerball number 2.

According to the state's lottery office, cash prizes must be claimed at either the Phoenix or Tucson Lottery Offices within 180 days of the draw.

More information on how to claim a winning ticket can be found here.

