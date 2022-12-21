Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix grocery store

One Phoenix winner of the Mega Millions drawing is $1 million richer this holiday season!

PHOENIX — Last night's Mega Millions drawing has made one Phoenix winner $1 million richer this Christmas season!

The Mega Millions lottery announced Wednesday morning that a winning ticket had been sold Tuesday at the Fry's Food Stores near 43rd Avenue and West Cactus Road.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were:

03, 04, 33, 36, 52, Mega Ball 17

Megaplier is 4

There was no jackpot winner in Tuesday's drawing, so the jackpot has been raised to an estimated $510 million.

The next drawing is Friday, Dec. 23.

For more Mega Millions information, click here.

