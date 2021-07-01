Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Tucson

The million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at a Lee Lee International Supermarket in Tucson, officials said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone in Arizona isn't aware that they're a millionaire!

A winning Powerball ticket was sold recently at a Lee Lee International Supermarket in Tucson, officials said. The exact location was 1990 W. Orange Grove Road.

The winning ticket numbers of the Powerball were 7, 16, 19, 48 and 68 with Powerball number 15, officials said. The winning ticket sold at the supermarket reportedly matched the five numbers, but it did not match the red Powerball to win the jackpot.

If you have the winning ticket, head over to the supermarket to claim your prize!

