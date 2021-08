More than $300,000 in winnings remains unclaimed after the Arizona State Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a Walmart in Goodyear.

According to Arizona State Lottery, the winning ticket was sold on Wednesday and the winning number are: 6, 8, 12, 25, 27, 41.

The location of the store is 1100 N. Estrella Parkway and all players should check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winners.

