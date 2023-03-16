Jackpot! Surprise lottery ticket now worth $1.5 million

The valuable ticket was sold at a Walmart in Surprise.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A lucky ticketholder in Surprise is now a millionaire after Wednesday's lottery drawing.

Someone who recently bought a ticket in the West Valley has won a jackpot worth $1.5 million in the Arizona Lottery's Triple Twist game.

The valuable ticket was sold at a Walmart near 99th Avenue and Greenway Road.

The winner won an additional $2,000 on the same ticket, making the total jackpot worth $1,532,002.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 1, 18, 19, 30, 32, and 42.

