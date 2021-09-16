Two Valley residents win Powerball lotteries worth $200K

A ticket sold in Peoria won $150,000 for its recipient in Wednesday's Powerball drawing and another in Scottsdale earned $50,000.

ARIZONA, USA — Two Valley residents had luck on their side in Wednesday's Powerball number drawing.

A Peoria resident won $150,000 after four of the numbers on their Powerball ticket matched Wednesday's drawing. The winner initially won $50,000 and then tripled their winnings by having the Powerplay option on their ticket.

Another ticket sold this week in Scottsdale netted $50,000 for its recipient.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 with Powerball number 25 and Powerplay 3.

Powerball's next lottery drawing will take place on Sept. 18 with an estimated jackpot worth $457 million.

