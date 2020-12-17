Three $50,000 tickets sold in Arizona, Powerball soars to $304 million

PHOENIX — Three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Arizona as the Powerball numbers were drawn on Wednesday night, but the grand prize continues to mount.
It's the largest Powerball pot of the year, just in time for the holiday season, as the next drawing will be for $304 million, according to lottery officials.
The three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Chandler, Tucson and Yuma.
Below are the locations of the sold winning tickets:
- Chandler: Gilligans, 105 W Chandler Blvd
- Yuma: Frys Food Store, 500 W 24th St
- Tucson: Arco AM/PM, 7601 E Tanque Verde Road
All three tickets matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 4-23-37-61-67 with 7 as the Powerball.
On Tuesday, a $1.5 million Arizona Lottery Triple Twist ticket was sold at a Phoenix QuikTrip.