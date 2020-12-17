Three $50,000 tickets sold in Arizona, Powerball soars to $304 million

The three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Chandler, Tucson and Yuma.

PHOENIX — Three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Arizona as the Powerball numbers were drawn on Wednesday night, but the grand prize continues to mount.

It's the largest Powerball pot of the year, just in time for the holiday season, as the next drawing will be for $304 million, according to lottery officials.

The three winning $50,000 tickets were sold in Chandler, Tucson and Yuma.

Below are the locations of the sold winning tickets:

Chandler: Gilligans, 105 W Chandler Blvd

Yuma: Frys Food Store, 500 W 24th St

Tucson: Arco AM/PM, 7601 E Tanque Verde Road

All three tickets matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 4-23-37-61-67 with 7 as the Powerball.