Lottery ticket sold in Peoria now worth $232K

A lottery ticket sold on Super Bowl Sunday at a Peoria grocery store is now worth $232,000.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above was from a previous broadcast.

Luck was on the side of someone in Peoria on Super Bowl Sunday after a lottery ticket has yielded a profit of over $200,000.

The ticket was sold at a Fry's store near Dear Valley Road and 83rd Avenue on Sunday, according to the Arizona Lottery. After Sunday's lottery drawing, the Fantasy 5 ticket produced a jackpot worth $232,000.

Sunday's winning numbers were 8, 9, 16, 18, and 21.

Perhaps the ticket holder was a fan of the Los Angeles Rams...

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.