Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

The lucky ticket was sold at a Bashas' store on Indian School Road in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing.

The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 10, 27, 39, and 40.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Bashas' store in Scottsdale near Indian School and Hayden roads.

Another lottery ticket sold at a Brother's Food Mart in Mesa is worth $414,000 after the weekend drawings.

