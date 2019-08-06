ATLANTA — For those of you who were looking for your piece of the estimated $530 million Mega Millions jackpot from Friday night, unless you bought your ticket in California, I've got bad news for you: you don't have the jackpot ticket.

Friday night, a single ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win that jackpot, which was the biggest jackpot drawn since last year's gigantic $1.5 billion jackpot, and the seventh largest jackpot prize in the history of the Mega Millions game.

The winning numbers drawn in Friday night's game were 17 - 19 - 27 - 40 and 68; plus the gold Mega Ball 2.

The last Mega Millions jackpot that was won was in Missouri on March 12.

Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize -- they were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, June 11, which has an estimated jackpot of $40 million.

