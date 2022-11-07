Multiple $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Arizona

Four lottery tickets sold throughout Arizona are now worth $50,000 after Saturday's drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Saturday's lottery drawing yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley.

Arizona Lottery said four local tickets are now worth $50,000 after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend.

The four tickets were sold at the following locations:

Goldfield Chevron, 3265 Goldfield Road, Apache Junction

Superpumper, 8990 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Frys, 13830 West Camelback Road, Litchfield Park

Circle K, 1250 East Chandler Boulevard, Phoenix

Saturday's winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and 20.

There were no jackpot winners in the Powerball game so the jackpot for the next drawing has been raised to $1.9 billion.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.