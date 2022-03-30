Overnight millionaire: Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in west Phoenix

Check your tickets! A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in west Phoenix.

PHOENIX — One lucky lottery player has become a millionaire overnight.

Arizona Lottery announced that one player won the Mega Millions worth $1 million Tuesday night.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on 9120 West Indian School Road. The winner matched five out of six numbers, excluding the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 7, 22, 36, 45, 47 with Mega Ball 12.

Another person won $1million after they matched all six winning numbers from Monday’s Triple Twist draw.

