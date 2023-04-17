Mesa lottery player wins $3 million in 'The Pick' Jackpot

The jackpot was $3,200,000 with a cash prize option at $1,767,955.80, and the winning ticket was sold at a Mesa grocery store. Get the winning numbers here.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — Check your tickets because one Mesa lottery player is going home a millionaire! Someone has won "The Pick" Jackpot for a grand total of over $3 million.

Saturday's "The Pick" Jackpot drawing had a winning ticket worth $3,200,000 with a cash prize option at $1,767,955.80. It was sold at the Happy Food Mart near 63rd and Main streets in Mesa.

The winning numbers were: 8, 24, 29, 30, 43, 44.

So if you got a ticket from that store, double check, because you may be going home with almost $2 million in your wallet!

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.





Up to Speed