Mesa lottery player wins $3 million in 'The Pick' Jackpot

MESA, Ariz. — Check your tickets because one Mesa lottery player is going home a millionaire! Someone has won "The Pick" Jackpot for a grand total of over $3 million.
Saturday's "The Pick" Jackpot drawing had a winning ticket worth $3,200,000 with a cash prize option at $1,767,955.80. It was sold at the Happy Food Mart near 63rd and Main streets in Mesa.
The winning numbers were: 8, 24, 29, 30, 43, 44.
So if you got a ticket from that store, double check, because you may be going home with almost $2 million in your wallet!
