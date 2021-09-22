Lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Tempe on Tuesday

The lucky winner bought their ticket from a QuikTrip gas station near Elliot Road and Priest Drive.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A lottery ticket sold in Tempe on Tuesday has yielded a $500,000 jackpot for its lucky recipient.

According to Arizona State Lottery, the winning Mega Multiplier ticket was sold at a QuikTrip near Elliot Road and Priest Drive and produced winnings worth $528,910.

The winner won the lottery's progressive jackpot, which starts at $100,000 and grows incrementally until a winner is found.

Arizona Lottery officials say the "fast play" progressive games are the quickest way to win and tickets can be purchased at the counter of any Arizona Lottery retailer or lottery vending machine.

Fast play tickets are printed immediately and players can know immediately if they won rather than having to wait for the drawing.

