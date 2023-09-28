Lottery ticket worth $126K sold in Cottonwood

Three winning Powerball tickets were also sold in Bullhead City, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A lottery ticket sold in Cottonwood is now worth $126,000, Arizona Lottery said.

The Arizona Lottery said the lucky ticket was sold at a Quick Country Store on Western Drive.

There were also three $50,000 Powerball winners sold on Wednesday.

Safeway, Bullhead City

Circle K, Phoenix

Superpumper, Scottsdale

The winning numbers for Wednesday were: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, and Powerball was 7.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, the state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets, the last one sold in 2022.

The next estimated jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $925 million, cash value $432.4 million.

