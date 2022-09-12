x
Is it yours? Lottery ticket sold in Scottsdale worth $2.4 million

The ticket was sold at a Circle K store in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Someone around Scottsdale may now be a millionaire after a recent drawing yielded a huge jackpot for one lucky ticket holder.

The Arizona Lottery says a ticket recently sold at a Circle K near McDowell Road and Hayden Road is now worth $2.4 million after the weekend's drawings.

The winner has the option to take home a lump sum of $1.4 million or receive annual payments of $80,000 over the next 30 years. 

The winning numbers for The Pick jackpot were 15, 25, 31, 36, 42, 43.

