The family members from Lake Havasu City are Arizona's latest millionaires thanks to a Mega Millions jackpot. The winners chose to remain anonymous.

Arizona's latest millionaires have finally come forward. A group of three family members from Lake Havasu City claimed the winning ticket for the $108 million Mega Millions jackpot, officials said.

The group is taking home $75.2 million before taxes after choosing the lump-sum cash option for their jackpot, lottery officials said. The winning ticket was sold at the Desert Martini bar in Lake Havasu City on Oct. 20.

The trio, under a state law enacted in 2019, is choosing to remain permanently anonymous, officials said. The man, his wife and her brother say every week they play $60 and their winning week was no different.

They added they don’t currently have any big plans for the money and, for now, they’ll take it easy and buy a motorhome. The woman said when the time is right, they will leave their jobs and go travel the country.

The couple also plans to pay off their mortgage, buy a new truck, help their kids and maybe take a cruise. The wife’s brother is a U.S. Navy veteran and avid amateur scuba diver. He said he would like to take a trip to the Maldives, but the 30-hour trip is daunting.

The ticket matched all six numbers in the Oct. 22 drawing, winning only the second jackpot awarded in Arizona in the Mega Millions’ history. Lottery officials said Desert Martini is also receiving a $50,000 sales incentive from the Arizona Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

"We are so excited to see this family claim our second-ever Mega Millions jackpot.,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. “The Arizona Lottery is all about doing more good in our state and making dreams come true for our players. I’m sure this amazing prize will go a long way toward helping make this family’s dreams a reality and inspiring many other Arizonans to dream bigger while doing good for Arizona.”

