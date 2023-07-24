Many lucky lottery tickets yield big returns over the weekend in Arizona

Several other tickets bought throughout Arizona yielded big returns after last week's drawings.

PHOENIX — A lottery ticket sold in Flagstaff is now worth over $1 million after Sunday's drawing.

A Triple Twist ticket purchased at a Safeway store near US Highway 89 and Marketplace Drive produced a jackpot worth $1.07 million, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Sunday's Triple Twist winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 12, 25, and 27.

A few other valuable lottery tickets were discovered over the weekend.

A Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K on Baseline Road in Laveen is worth $50,000 after Saturday's drawing.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Fry's store on Camelback Road in Litchfield Park is worth $10,000 after Friday's drawing. Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Show Low is now worth $20,000.

The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is $820 million, which has an estimated cash value of $422 million.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.