Many lucky lottery tickets yield big returns over the weekend in Arizona

PHOENIX — A lottery ticket sold in Flagstaff is now worth over $1 million after Sunday's drawing.
A Triple Twist ticket purchased at a Safeway store near US Highway 89 and Marketplace Drive produced a jackpot worth $1.07 million, according to the Arizona Lottery.
Sunday's Triple Twist winning numbers were 2, 4, 6, 12, 25, and 27.
A few other valuable lottery tickets were discovered over the weekend.
A Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K on Baseline Road in Laveen is worth $50,000 after Saturday's drawing.
A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Fry's store on Camelback Road in Litchfield Park is worth $10,000 after Friday's drawing. Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Show Low is now worth $20,000.
The estimated jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is $820 million, which has an estimated cash value of $422 million.
What is the Valley?:
“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.
The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:
- Mesa
- Chandler
- Scottsdale
- Tempe
- Glendale
- Surprise
- Peoria
- Gilbert
- El Mirage
- Avondale
- Litchfield Park
- Goodyear
- Buckeye
Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.
The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.