Jackpot! $1M lottery ticket sold in Phoenix

The ticket was sold at a Circle K in West Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Phoenix has yielded a profit of $1 million for its lucky owner.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Butler Driver. Five of the ticket's numbers matched with those that were drawn on Saturday by the Arizona Lottery, excluding the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 8, 23, 37, 52, 63 with Powerball number 13.

A handful of other Powerball players won prizes worth $100 after Saturday's drawing, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.