Jackpot! $1M lottery ticket sold in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Phoenix has yielded a profit of $1 million for its lucky owner.
The ticket was sold at a Circle K near 27th Avenue and Butler Driver. Five of the ticket's numbers matched with those that were drawn on Saturday by the Arizona Lottery, excluding the Powerball number.
The winning numbers were 8, 23, 37, 52, 63 with Powerball number 13.
A handful of other Powerball players won prizes worth $100 after Saturday's drawing, according to the Arizona Lottery.
