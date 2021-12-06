Another valuable lottery ticket sold in West Valley

The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold at a Walmart in Glendale is worth $1 million after Saturday's drawing.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A lottery ticket sold in Glendale is now worth $1 million after Saturday night's drawing for The Pick's numbers.

The Arizona Lottery said the valuable ticket was sold at a Walmart near Peoria and 67th avenues.

The Pick's winning numbers from the drawing on Dec. 4 were: 2, 15, 17, 18, 39, 41.

At least seven ticket holders won prizes worth $2,000 from Saturday's drawing.

Stores in the West Valley have been known to sell several valuable lottery tickets in recent years.

Data released by Arizona Lottery shows a Fry's Food Store in Goodyear has sold the most tickets worth over $10,000 in the last five years. Another Fry's Food Store in Surprise sold 10 high-value tickets during the same time period.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.