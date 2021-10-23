Check your tickets: winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Lake Havasu City

The lucky winner has not claimed their cash prize yet because Arizona Lottery is closed for the weekend.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Lottery players, round up your tickets.

A winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery jackpot was sold in north Lake Havasu City this week.

A multi-draw ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, winning $108 million or $75.2 million in cash. The ticket was sold at the Desert Martini store on McCulloch Boulevard on Oct. 20.

The winner can choose between $108 million that will be paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years over a lump-sum cash payment of $75.2 million. The Desert Martini store will also receive $50,000 from Arizona Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

“We are excited to see this ray of Arizona sunshine as we celebrate our second-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery executive director, in a news release.

The lucky player has 180 days to cash in their ticket. Arizona Lottery said no one has come forward yet because the organization is closed for the weekend. The back of the ticket must be signed to claim the prize.

Up to Speed