Arizona has a new multi-millionaire after Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

A Tonopah Travel Center helped one Arizonan get around $4 million more in the bank.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing didn't name a jackpot winner, but it did crown Arizona's latest multi-millionaire.

A ticket sold at the Tonopah Travel Center on 339th Avenue matched all five of the winning numbers, but didn't match the Mega Ball drawing. The result is a $4 million payout.

The name of the winner was not released by the lottery.

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at nearly a billion dollars, $940 million specifically, with a cash option of $483.5 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will happen Friday at 11 pm.

