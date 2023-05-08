Six winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona

There were four winning tickets for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot and two for the Mega Millions. Get the winning numbers here.

PHOENIX — Lottery players check your tickets because six of you could be going home a few thousand dollars richer after this weekend's drawings.

Four winning tickets for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot were sold on Friday. The total cash prize is $55,000, and each winner will get a payout of $13,750.

The tickets were sold at:

Circle K, 721 N 195th Avenue, Buckeye

Fry’s Food Store, 7050 E 22nd Street, Tucson

Quiktrip, 900 South Watson Road, Buckeye

The winning numbers are 2, 16, 36, 38, 40.

There were two $10,000 winners for the Mega Millions. Those tickets were sold at:

Super Plus Chevron, 4356 E University Drive, Mesa

Last Stop Travel Center, 20331 N US Highway 93, White Hills

The winning numbers are 16, 18, 28, 42, 43. The Mega Ball is 11.

If you got any tickets on Friday, check your numbers!

You can find more opportunities to play at https://azplayersclub.com/

