Winning Powerball ticket sold in Cave Creek

The ticket was a $50,000 prize that doubled with a Power Play win. The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $900 million.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — No one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, but one lucky person in Cave Creek is going home with some cash to spare.

A $100,000 winning ticket was drawn on Saturday at the Fry's Marketplace near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard.

The ticket matched 4/5 numbers with the Powerball, doubling its initial prize of $50,000 with a Power Play win.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, and the Powerball was 18.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $900 million for Monday's drawing, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million. The estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is $640 million at $328 million cash value.

So if you picked up a ticket at that location, be sure to check your numbers. You might be in luck.

