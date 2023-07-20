8 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona may not have the $1 billion Powerball winner, but that doesn't mean the Grand Canyon State has run out of luck.
Lottery officials announced Thursday that eight Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at various locations across Arizona. Two of the winners get an extra $50,000 with the Power Play.
The tickets were for the drawing on July 19. Here's a list of where the tickets were sold:
- Albertsons 9595 E Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ
- Quiktrip 2345 E Irvington Rd Buckeye, AZ
- Jacksons 21001 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ
- Frys Food Store 7628A E Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ
- Fast Market 1636 South Higley Road Gilbert, AZ
- Circle K - QC 1113 W US Hwy 60 Superior, AZ
- Quiktrip 1850 S Miller Rd. Buckeye, AZ POWERPLAY WINNER!!! - $100,000
- Pilot Travel Center 619 S Sunshine Blvd. Eloy, AZ POWERPLAY WINNER!!! - $100,000
If you need to check your tickets, the winning numbers in the drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 Powerball: 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
The next estimated jackpot for Mega Millions is $720 Million.
$1 million winner in "The Pick"
Along with the Powerball winners, there was also another big win in "The Pick!" A $1,000,000 jackpot winner for The Pick on July 19 was sold at the Frys Marketplace at 1845 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ.
>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
12News on YouTube
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.