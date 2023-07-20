8 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

The winning tickets were worth anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

PHOENIX — Arizona may not have the $1 billion Powerball winner, but that doesn't mean the Grand Canyon State has run out of luck.

Lottery officials announced Thursday that eight Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at various locations across Arizona. Two of the winners get an extra $50,000 with the Power Play.

The tickets were for the drawing on July 19. Here's a list of where the tickets were sold:

Albertsons 9595 E Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ

Quiktrip 2345 E Irvington Rd Buckeye, AZ

Jacksons 21001 N Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ

Frys Food Store 7628A E Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ

Fast Market 1636 South Higley Road Gilbert, AZ

Circle K - QC 1113 W US Hwy 60 Superior, AZ

Quiktrip 1850 S Miller Rd. Buckeye, AZ POWERPLAY WINNER!!! - $100,000

Pilot Travel Center 619 S Sunshine Blvd. Eloy, AZ POWERPLAY WINNER!!! - $100,000

If you need to check your tickets, the winning numbers in the drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 Powerball: 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The next estimated jackpot for Mega Millions is $720 Million.

$1 million winner in "The Pick"

Along with the Powerball winners, there was also another big win in "The Pick!" A $1,000,000 jackpot winner for The Pick on July 19 was sold at the Frys Marketplace at 1845 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ.

