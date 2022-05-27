$75K lottery ticket sold in northern Arizona

The lucky ticket was sold at a Safeway in Flagstaff.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A lucky ticketholder in northern Arizona is now $75,000 richer after Thursday's drawing of lottery numbers.

The Arizona Lottery said a ticket sold at a Safeway on Cedar Avenue in Flagstaff is worth $75,000 after matching with numbers drawn this week.

The winning numbers for the draw on Thursday were: 3, 5, 9, 11, 13, 15, 21, and 22.

The ticketholder's winnings were initially worth $25,000 before tripling to $75,000 since the player had added the "Super Bonus" multiplier to their ticket.

Players have 180 days to redeem their winning tickets and must sign the back of their winning tickets to ensure no one else can claim their prize, the Arizona Lottery said.

