Surprise! A $6M lottery ticket was sold in Surprise store

Someone in the Valley had luck on their side this week after a lottery ticket they bought in Surprise won a jackpot worth more than $6 million.

The winning ticket was sold at a Walmart near Cotton Lane and Waddell Road and matched all the numbers that were drawn Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning numbers are 11, 12, 16, 21, 39, and 44. The exact value of the jackpot is $6,336,706.95.

Wednesday's drawing additionally resulted in 13 people winning prizes worth $2,000.

