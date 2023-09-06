Phoenix scartch ticket now worth $500,000

The Arizona Lottery said the Triple Bonus Crossword scratch ticket was sold at a gas station on Indian School Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A lottery scratch ticket sold in Phoenix recently yielded a top prize worth $500,000 for its lucky purchaser.

The Arizona Lottery said a Triple Bonus Crossword ticket sold at a gas station near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road is now worth half a million dollars.

The odds of winning the ticket's top prize are 1 out of 299,025, according to the Arizona Lottery website.

A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $115,000 has been recently claimed after it was bought at the Walmart near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria.

The Arizona Lottery said a total of over $1 million in prizes were won and claimed last week.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed