Two winning tickets were bought in Arizona. Now the Powerball jackpot is up to $1.4 billion

Saturday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, Arizona Lottery says.

ARIZONA, USA — Two lottery winning tickets – nope, not the jackpot – were sold in Arizona, according to the Arizona Lottery.

While no ticket matched all six numbers drawn, one $50,000 Powerball winner was bought in Prescott at a Fry’s Fuel Center and one $53,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot winner was bought in Casa Grande at a QuikTrip.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. The drawing on Wednesday produced more than 3.2 million winning tickets across the country.

The Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday night now stands at $1.4 billion, which is an estimated cash value of $643.7 million. This drawing ranks as the third-largest in the Powerball game and the fifth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Since Arizona joined Powerball in 1994, the state has sold 13 winning jackpot tickets, the last one sold in 2022.

