$240,000 in lottery winnings won over the weekend throughout Arizona

Four Powerball tickets produced winnings of $50,000 and four Mega Millions tickets produced winnings of $10,000.

PHOENIX — Eight lottery tickets are now collectively worth $240,000 after the weekend's latest Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

Arizona Lottery said Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in four $10,000 tickets, which were sold at the following locations:

Fast Market on Verrado Way, Buckeye

Circle K on 35th Avenue, Glendale

Salt N Pepper on Veterans Memorial, San Manuel

Hacienda Mini Mart on Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City

The winning numbers on Friday were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56, Megaball: 20

There was no grand prize winner in the Mega Millions drawing.

Saturday's Powerball drawing resulted in four $50,000 tickets, which were sold at the following locations:

Safeway on Indian School Road, Phoenix

QuikTrip on Indian School Road, Phoenix

Los Altos Ranch Markets on Central Avenue, Phoenix

Circle K on Irvington Road, Tucson

The winning numbers on Saturday were 18, 42, 44, 62, and 65, Powerball: 23

