$240,000 in lottery winnings won over the weekend throughout Arizona

PHOENIX — Eight lottery tickets are now collectively worth $240,000 after the weekend's latest Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.
Arizona Lottery said Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in four $10,000 tickets, which were sold at the following locations:
- Fast Market on Verrado Way, Buckeye
- Circle K on 35th Avenue, Glendale
- Salt N Pepper on Veterans Memorial, San Manuel
- Hacienda Mini Mart on Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City
The winning numbers on Friday were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56, Megaball: 20
There was no grand prize winner in the Mega Millions drawing.
Saturday's Powerball drawing resulted in four $50,000 tickets, which were sold at the following locations:
- Safeway on Indian School Road, Phoenix
- QuikTrip on Indian School Road, Phoenix
- Los Altos Ranch Markets on Central Avenue, Phoenix
- Circle K on Irvington Road, Tucson
The winning numbers on Saturday were 18, 42, 44, 62, and 65, Powerball: 23
