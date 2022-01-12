$2M lottery ticket sold in Goodyear

The Arizona Lottery drew its second-highest Triple Twist jackpot on Saturday after a ticket sold in Goodyear matched all six of the winning numbers.

A $2 million jackpot is still waiting to be claimed after a ticket matching all the winning numbers from Saturday's drawing was sold in Goodyear.

The Arizona Lottery said a Triple Twist ticket sold at a Quiktrip near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway is now worth over $2.1 million after Saturday's lottery drawing.

The jackpot is the second-highest amount ever drawn in the Triple Twist series. The state's most valuable Triple Twist ticket was drawn in April 2020 and was worth $3.7 million.

Saturday's six winning numbers were: 7, 17, 28, 32, 34, 39.

