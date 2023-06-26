Two $500K lottery scratch tickets claimed in Arizona

Two scratch tickets each worth $500,000 were recently bought at different locations in Arizona.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Over $1.3 million in lottery jackpots have been won across Arizona in the last week.

The Arizona Lottery said multiple scratch tickets bought in the last week have yielded big returns to their purchaser.

Tickets bought in Fort Mohave and Tucson have each produced top prizes worth $500,000.

Three scratch tickets bought in Chandler, Flagstaff, and Youngtown each resulted in prizes worth $100,000.

Two lottery tickets sold in Flagstaff and Sun City West are now each worth $89,000 after Saturday's Fantasy 5 Jackpot drawing.

The winning numbers were 1, 12, 17, 25, 27.

The Flagstaff ticket was sold at a Pic-N-Run near Kachina Boulevard and Arizona Veterans Highway. The Sun City West ticket was sold at a Safeway near NRH Johnson Boulevard and Camino Del Sol.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.