$1.25 billion 'Mega Millions' jackpot still up for grabs, but 3 winners drawn in Arizona

PHOENIX — That tantalizing $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot is still hovering just out of reach, but these three winning tickets were snatched up in Arizona.

Three $10,000 winners for Mega Millions were sold on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the following locations:

Jacksons, 16610 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Fry's Food Store, 13830 W Camelback Road, Litchfield Park

Fry's Food Store, 2929 E Ocotillo Rd, Chandler

The winning numbers were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the Mega Ball was 12.

With no grand prize winner, the jackpot is up to $1.25 billion ($625.3 million in cash) and there's a chance that a lucky Arizonan could win.

