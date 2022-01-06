Phoenix Circle K sold $1 million lottery ticket

Wednesday's lottery drawing identified multiple valuable tickets that were sold across the Valley.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

A lucky person is now in possession of a $1 million lottery ticket that was sold at a Circle K in north Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Lottery, one Powerball ticket sold in the Valley matched the numbers that were picked during Wednesday's drawing. The ticket was purchased near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road.

Three tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores located throughout the Valley; one in Mesa, one at a Fry's Food Store in Phoenix, and another at the Fiesta Barn Market in Avondale.

Each of the $50,000 tickets matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.

