Zuzu African Acrobats kick off Mother's Day weekend at Phoenix theatre

Live shows are back at Madison Center for the Arts, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

PHOENIX — Live shows are back on stage in Phoenix. Starting Friday night, the Zuzu African Acrobats will perform for the first time ever in Phoenix, at the Madison Center for the Arts.

The Zuzu African Acrobats have traveled across the world, performing in more than 25 countries. The performers are from a small town in East Africa.

The group is reduced to about nine performers out of pandemic safety, and The Madison Center for the Arts is taking COVID-19 precautions too.