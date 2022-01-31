Young couple loses home, belongings after thief steals trailer near Prescott

Tim Etherton and Megan Page were living in a camper at the time it was stolen last week in Yavapai County.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A young couple’s home was stolen in Yavapai County last week after thieves drove off with their parked camper at the White Spar campground.

Tim Etherton and Megan Page were living inside the camper and had most of their prized possessions stored inside at the time it was stolen last Monday.

The engaged couple said they are now living in motels and couch surfing as they try to get back on their feet.

“It’s like traumatic. It doesn’t even feel real,” Tim Etherton said.

For the last month, the couple was living in a 2019 Coleman travel trailer after their rent had increased to an unaffordable level.

“We’d rather have a house or something. But it’s like we did what we could do, and we were finally in the position to save enough money to get a house,” said Etherton.

They left their camper at the campground while they went to Prescott to buy some groceries. When they returned, it was gone.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Etherton reported that the $20,000 camper and their belongings inside were stolen.

Etherton’s musical instruments, which he used to earn a living as a musician, were inside the camper.

Page said there was one special item in the trailer that had been gifted to her by Page's young niece.

“I had a binder full of like 30 or 40 pictures that she drew me and if I could choose one thing to get back it would be that. It’s only valuable to me,” Page said.

The couple has a message they'd like to send to the thief:

“I forgive you and I’m praying about you because they need all more luck and prayers than we do, I think,” said Page.

“Ultimately, I would say I’m sorry you’re such a miserable person that you would resort to something so heinous,” said Etherton.

Their friend has set up a Gofundme for them to raise money.

