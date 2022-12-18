Fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix closes restaurant for 'unknown amount of time'

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames after seeing smoke coming from the roof and entryway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but the restaurant will remain closed for some time, authorities said.

Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 16th Street and Camelback Road for a "water flow indication" which likely meant that the sprinklers were going off inside the building.

When firefighters arrived they could see smoke pouring from the roof and entryway of the building, authorities said.

Crews on the scene forced entry into the building and were able to extinguish an active kitchen fire.

No injuries were reported, and the fire happened outside of business hours. Yogis Grill is expected to stay closed for an unknown amount of time, officials said.

Fire investigators are on scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews extinguish fire at Yogis Grill, Phoenix 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed