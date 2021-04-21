Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit makes a stop in Phoenix

The mobile education exhibit mission is meant to remember, honor and teach about veterans who served.

PHOENIX — Every year in December, volunteers from Phoenix and around the country lay wreaths to honor veterans.

“When I go out and I place the wreaths on the different graves. I say, ‘thank you for your service’ and I’ll say a little prayer for them,” said Kitty Woodward. Member of the Paradise Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Kitty Woodward who is also the chapter’s co-chair of Wreaths Across America says paying tribute is important.

“To remember and honor and then teach our young people the importance of America,” said Woodward.

On Wednesday, the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit at a farmers’ market in Central Phoenix. The colorful exhibit on wheels adorned with pictures of wreaths and a military funeral procession on the outside. Inside are interactive story panels and a short film bringing awareness to the group.

“We’ve done close to 30 stops since February,” said Stefan Brann. He drives the mobile exhibit across the country. They just stopped in 19 cities in Texas.

In 2019, Wreaths Across America volunteers laid over 2 million wreaths. The most ever. During the pandemic, just over 1 million wreaths were laid. It not only honors the veterans but their family members too.

Brann has heard stories from a family who live too far from their loved one’s resting place.

“One woman relayed a story to me of her father being laid at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. She lives in San Antonio. She can’t make that yearly trip to Arlington to see her dad. She takes comfort in knowing someone from Wreaths Across America. One of our staff or volunteers is going to stop once a year lay a wreath and say ‘thank you’ to her dad,” said Brann.

They are hopeful once the pandemic eases, they will be able to lay even more wreaths this year.

“It’s important for the young people to be taught the value of freedom.”