Worldwide cowboy shooting competition brings the wild, wild, West to Phoenix

PHOENIX — For the first time ever, a wild West-styled, world championship shooting match is being held in Phoenix. Saturday is your last chance to catch the action live.

The End of Trail Sass World Championship of Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch Shooting has brought the best shooters from all over the world to compete in the Valley.

This style of shooting dates back to the 1800s and early 1900s. Pros who are masters in the craft are competing at the Ben Avery Shooting Range in Phoenix through Saturday.

Shooters who are trained to handle a gun safely, but are new at the competition are in the mix too. The youngest participant is only 12 and the age range stretches past 80-years-old.

Cowboy action shooting is a fast-growing sport in the U.S. Competitors shoot with single-action revolvers, lever-action rifles, and period shotguns.

Legendary Lawman developed his alias out of being a retired police officer from Canada. He said the competition is fun, but it's all about the people.

“You know there’s an old saying 'You come for the shooting and stay for the people,'" Legendary Lawman said. "There’s nothing more truthful than that. At this world championship, some of these people I only see once a year and I consider them friends."

The event has been in Phoenix since Feb. 28 and wraps up on Saturday, March 5. More than 700 cowboys and cowgirls are competing in full western attire with aliases. The winners take home bragging rights.

There is food and merchandise for sale and admission is free.

Competitors follow strict shooting safety protocols during each match.

