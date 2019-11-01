A construction worker was rescued from a working site near 37th Avenue and Osborn Road, Friday around noon.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call of what was reported as a partial wall falling on one of the workers at a construction site.

A man was working on the scaffolding with a tensioning cable, it snapped and hit him on the abdomen, and he wasn’t able to go down the scaffolding, Fire crews said.

Fire crews said that some blocks fell from a stack.

Originally, it was reported that the worker was trapped after a wall collapsed at the construction site.

The worker was removed from the scaffolding by fire crews using a Stokes basket.

The man was transported to a local facility to be evaluated. He’s in stable condition, according to fire crews.