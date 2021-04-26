Work zones can be deadly for Arizona travelers and workers. Here's how you can help save lives

National Work Zone Awareness week runs from April 26 though April 30.

PHOENIX — Monday marks the start of National Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s a time to make sure everyone is using extra caution when driving on roadways across Arizona.

Drivers not paying attention in work zones is one of the top safety concerns for ADOT in Arizona, spokesman Doug Nintzel said. “A lot of times crashes occur when traffic is starting to slow down because a work zone is in place."

Nintzel added preventing those kinds of crashes and more, are behind this week’s main safety message. You’ll see it posted around town on ADOT signs.

“Pay attention and slow down," Nintzel said. "Take it to heart because lives are on the line.”

Randy Everett, an ADOT central district engineer said this week’s push is in place to protect anyone on the road. ADOT added nationally, four out of five victims of work zone crashes are drivers or passengers.

“We’re not only caring about our workers, which of course we care very much about, but we also care about the traveling public, trying to keep them safe as well," Everett said.

In Arizona, lives are lost every year in work zone crashes. In March of 2020, ADOT employee Frank Dorizio, was killed while setting up a sign to alert drivers of maintenance on I-10 south of Phoenix.

"Annually over the last five years, there's been an average of 15 people who have died in work zone crashes in Arizona," Nintzel said.