SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after she left her three young children in the car while she shopped for her boyfriend at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

According to court documents, Artisha Dates left her children, ages 2, 3 and 4, in a car in the mall's garage while she shopped at Nordstrom with her cousin. Dates left the keys in the ignition.

A store employee and a woman passing by noticed the children in the car, playing with the gear shifter and windows. When the woman walked up to the car, the children immediately got out of the car and climbed into her arms, according to court documents.

Once authorities arrived on scene, officers noticed the youngest child's diaper was dirty, according to court documents. Officers then asked the children if they had eaten and the 4-year-old child said they ate breakfast in a "drug house."

The children begged the officers to hold them, according to documents.

Dates returned to the car about 30 minutes after the passerby called 911.

She is facing child abuse charges.